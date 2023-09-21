The Calgary Flames announced Thursday that defenceman Oliver Kylington is unable to participate in the opening of training camp.

The team added the determination was made after the team's medical and fitness testing on Wednesday.

The #Flames have issued a statement regarding Oliver Kylington. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 21, 2023

Kylington missed all of last season while in Sweden due to personal reasons.

The 26-year-old posted nine goals and 31 points in 73 games during the 2021-22 season.

A second-round pick of the Flames in 2015, Kylington has 14 goals and 47 points in 168 career games, all with Calgary.

He is signed through the upcoming season at a cap hit of $2.5 million.