Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson will serve as captain for Team Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Hockey Championship.

Andersson will be joined in the leadership group by Flames team captain Mikael Backlund and New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad, who were both named as alternates.

Andersson posted 11 goals and 31 points in 81 games with the Flames this season. Selected by Calgary in the second round of the 2015 draft, he has 47 goals and 231 points in 536 career games with the franchise.

The 28-year-old is making his first-ever appearance at the Worlds after representing Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off earlier this year, dressing in one of the team's three games.

Sweden is looking to claim gold this year for the first time since repeating as champions in 2018. The team has just a bronze medal in the five tournaments since.

Play at the Worlds will begin on Friday from Stockholm, Sweden and Herning, Denmark. Sweden will take on Slovakia in their first game on Friday afternoon.