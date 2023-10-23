Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson will have his hearing with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman Monday as he appeals his four-game suspension.

Andersson received the suspension for charging Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine. He served the first game of the ban on Sunday night as the Flames lost to the Detroit Red Wings.

Rasmus Andersson's hearing with commissioner Gary Bettman is slated for sometime today — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 23, 2023

The incident occurred during the Blue Jackets' 3-1 victory over the Flames on Friday when Andersson delivered a high-hit on Laine in the dying seconds of the third period.

Laine was slow to get off the ice and missed the Blue Jackets' 5-4 overtime win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

The Blue Jackets have stated that Laine is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Andersson is not eligible for an independent arbitrator in his appeal process due to the suspension being under six games and the original hearing not held in person.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman will lose nearly $95,000 in pay if the suspension stands, and that money will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Andersson has a goal and three points in five games this season while averaging 23:39 of ice time.

Drafted 53rd overall by the Flames in the 2015 draft, Andersson has 28 goals and164 points in 382 career games.