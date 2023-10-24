National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman has upheld the four-game suspension to Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson, the league announced Tuesday.

Andersson was suspended for charging Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine in the final seconds of a 3-1 loss on Oct. 20.

Laine did not play the next night and the team has since said the 25-year-old Tampere, Finland native is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Because the suspension to Andersson was not after an in-person hearing and fewer than six games, he was not entitled to an independent arbitrator with Bettman holding the final adjudication on the matter.

Along with the suspension, Andersson will be fined nearly $95,000 with the money going to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Andersson has a goal and three points in five games this season while averaging 23:39 of ice time.

Drafted 53rd overall by the Flames in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Andersson has 28 goals and164 points in 382 career games.