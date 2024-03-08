The Calgary Flames have signed forward Kevin Rooney to a one-year, $1.3 million extension, the team announced Friday.

Rooney is in his third season with the Flames and was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

“Super-excited to continue to prove myself with the organization, the coaches and my teammates.”



Kevin Rooney is thankful to remain with the #Flames after signing a one-year contract extension!



📄: https://t.co/XPaWq7Hdvb pic.twitter.com/2Pd36OmF4L — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 8, 2024

Rooney has one goal in 13 games this season at the NHL level and one goal in four games with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

The team also acquired defenceman Nikita Okhotiuk Friday from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of this season. He has a $789,167 cap hit for 2023-24.

The 23-year-old has one goal and seven assists in 43 games so far this season. He was a second-round pick of the New Jersey Devils in 2019 and played a total of 15 games for the Devils before a trade last February sent him out west.

In 58 career NHL games, Okhotiuk has three goals and 11 points.