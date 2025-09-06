The Calgary Flames have signed restricted free agent forward Connor Zary to a three-year, $11.325 million contract with an annual cap hit of $3.775 million.

Zary, 23, recorded 13 goals and 27 points in 54 games with the Flames last season.

The 6-foot centre is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract that carried an annual cap hit of $863,333. He is scheduled to become a restricted free agent after the 2027-28 campaign.

Drafted 24th overall by the Flames in 2020, Zary has 27 goals and 61 points in 117 career games.

The Saskatoon, Sask., native represented Canada at the 2021 World Juniors, recording two assists in a silver-medal finish.