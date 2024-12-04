Calgary Flames forward Justin Kirkland will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing ACL surgery on Wednesday.

Kirkland was injured in last Friday's 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, exiting after logging 1:05 of ice time.

The 28-year-old centre has two goals and eight points in 21 games this season, his first with the Flames.

Kirkland had already set a career-high in NHL goals, assists and points this season after amassing no points in nine previous games with the Arizona Coyotes and the Anaheim Ducks over the past two seasons.

The Winnipeg native signed a one-year, $775,000 deal with the Flames in free agency this past summer.

He was selected by the Nashville Predators in the third round of the 2014 draft, but never played for the team.

Calgary continues to fight for a playoff spot this season, currently sitting in the top wild-card spot with a 13-9-4 record.