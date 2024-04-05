Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for elbowing Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey in the head late in the second period of Thursday's contest.

It's the third time this season Pospisil has been given a game misconduct. The first incident occurred on Feb. 6, when he cross-checked Boston Bruins' forward Brad Marchand, while the second was assessed on Mar. 6 for checking Seattle Kraken defenceman Vince Dunn from behind. He was suspended three games by NHL Player Safety for checking Dunn.

"Obviously I don't love getting hit. I don't think anyone does. It's not so much not wanting to be hit, it's more trying to have the puck under control and not putting yourself in a position to get hit," said Morrissey after the game. "It is what it is. They upgraded it to a five and that's the ref's decision and we'll see if anything comes from it.

"I watched it after. In the moment I didn't feel like it was dirty, I guess. I felt like I got smoked and it's part of the game. When I watched it after he kind of extends the elbow. Thankfully he just grazed my chin and didn't make contact but obviously he's got a history and the elbow is probably the piece I feel is the reckless part of the hit. The league will look it. Obviously he's got a couple of suspensions so not the best to be losing money like that. We'll see what happens."

The elbow was initially called a minor penalty, but was changed to a major following a review.

"By the rule of the book you're not allowed to review a minor penalty," said Flames head coach Ryan Huska. "So the process of how that went all about, it didn't seem like it was right to me. How they went about making that call, changing that call, that's up to them. But, I know you can review a five-minute major to see if it's less than that, but you're not supposed to be able to review a two-minute minor penalty."

"That was definitely the right call," Jets head coach Rick Bowness said of the switch to a major penalty. "Good on the refs for taking a look at it and changing the call."

The Jets clinched a playoff spot with a 5-2 win on Thursday. The Flames were officially eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

The 24-year-old Pospisil has eight goals and 20 points in 56 games with the Flames this season.