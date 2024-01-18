The Calgary Flames announced Thursday that forward Martin Pospisil would not return against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pospisil fell awkwardly into the boards during first-period action after being tangled up with Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews.

Pospisil was helped off the ice by the Flames' medical team and did not take the ice in the second period

The 24-year-old has played in 32 games during his rookie season, scoring four goals and seven points.

A native Slovakian, Pospisil was drafted by the Flames in the fourth round (105th overall) in the 2018 draft.