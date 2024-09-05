CALGARY — Fans gathered on the front steps of the Scotiabank Saddledome on an emotional Wednesday night as the Calgary Flames held a candlelight vigil for Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew.

The mood was mostly sombre as the crowd grew from hundreds to thousands leading up to the program paying respect to the two brothers who died tragically last week.

Couples embraced, families held hands and fans of all ages wiped back tears in front of the giant memorial that covers the 31 steps leading up to the arena entrance and has spilled over to the grassy hill beside it.

When Flames players, their families and other organizational staff came out onto the stairs wearing No. 13 Gaudreau jerseys, chants of “Johnny, Johnny” broke out from the crowd.

And the emotions lightened as a lineup of speakers shared fond memories of Gaudreau.

“My relationship with Johnny went far beyond this arena. We had a bond that extended to his family, which I will cherish forever,” said Flames general manager Craig Conroy.

“Following his death, it took a couple days for me to compose myself before I could attempt to show my love for Johnny and the Gaudreau family. I believe the best way I can do that tonight is to share some stories from the beginning, before he became Johnny Hockey for the Calgary Flames.”

Conroy told stories about meeting the humble Gaudreau well before he displayed his show-stopping skills at the Saddledome, while Flames captain Mikael Backlund shared memories on behalf of the players.

“Johnny always had a smile on his face, on and off the ice. I'm going to miss that smile. I'm going to miss Johnny chirping me about everything like he always loved to do,” a teary-eyed Backlund said.

“He would always be all over me about anything. 'Come on, Backs, talk to the coach and get us a day off. Come on Backs, have a beer. Come on Backs, loosen up. Come on Backs, it's just hockey.'

"I know I'm not as chill as you were, Johnny, but I'm working on it.”

On Aug. 29, the Gaudreau brothers were cycling on a road near their hometown in New Jersey when 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins, driving an SUV in the same direction, attempted to pass two other vehicles and struck them from behind. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Calgary tribute of flowers, jerseys, photos, sticks and other items that represent the Gaudreaus has grown exponentially since.

Born-and-raised Calgarian Sydney Salters left two towels from the 2022 playoffs and pucks from the 2019 and 2015 post-seasons on the Saddledome steps.

“I keep trying to not cry about it,” said Salters, her voice cracking. “It's nice to be able to pay respects. It's good that it's here.”

“It's tragic,” added fan Andrew Scott, who got emotional as he surveyed the size of the memorial. “It shows that Gaudreau was the heart and soul of this team.”

Ten years ago, fans first filed up those same stairs to watch Gaudreau play for the first time on home ice.

The most popular Flames jersey then was Jarome Iginla's No. 12. That would soon change to Gaudreau's No. 13 thanks to his emergence into an exciting and dynamic star, despite his five-foot-nine frame.

“I remember all the hype about him coming into town and boy, did he ever deliver,” said Backlund. “He went from being a rookie to an NHL superstar very quickly.”

By the time he played his final game at the Saddledome in the spring of 2022, Gaudreau was part of arguably the NHL’s top line that season with Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk.

A fourth-round pick in 2011, Gaudreau racked up 609 points (210 goals, 399 assists) during his time with the Flames, the fifth most in the NHL over that span behind Connor McDavid, Patrick Kane, Sidney Crosby and Leon Draisaitl.

His time with the Flames culminated in a career-best 40 goals and 115 points in his final season with Calgary, before he joined the Columbus Blue Jackets.

His 90 even-strength points that season were the most since Jaromir Jagr (95) in 1995-96. The same Jagr who Gaudreau set up for his 766th and final NHL goal on Nov. 9, 2017.

Gaudreau became a superstar that was a fan favourite.

“Never met the guy, never talked to him, but he was part of my heart, and when he left, he was still part of my heart,” said fan Craig McLeay.

“You can see from all the people that are here right now, they're here for the guy and the person he was, what he did for this community. He came out and put a show on for us and it was a pleasure to watch every game he played here.”

After Flames icon Lanny McDonald, Backlund and Conroy spoke, fans held up their phones while displaying candle app — and the 13-minute vigil began.

The ceremony was capped off by a special rendition of Johnny B. Goode by country music artist, George Canyon, the team's anthem singer.

The vigil kicked off a 13-day observance of the memorial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2024.