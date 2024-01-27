Calgary Flames forward A.J. Greer will miss eight weeks with a fractured foot, the team announced Saturday.

Greer last played on Thursday, when he logged just over five minutes of icetime in a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets

The Joliette, Que., native has six goals, four assists and a minus-9 rating in 47 games this season.

Greer, 27, was claimed off waiver from the Boston Bruins on Oct. 9, 2023.

Greer was selected in the second round (39th overall) by the Colorado Avalanche in 2015 as has 13 goals and 17 assists in 155 career regular-season games.