Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom took part in practice Wednesday with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

The return to the ice comes nine days after Markstrom suffered a fractured finger in practice with the Flames last week.

TSN's Salim Valji notes Markstrom spent over an hour on the ice Wednesday and looked normal in his movements and aggressiveness.

Markstrom has been on the ice over an hour. Looks completely normal in his movements and aggressiveness. Seems likely he’s starting for the #flames very soon (in the next handful of days). https://t.co/JXV3S82E2f — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) December 13, 2023

“Week to week – you could see him in one week, it could be shortly thereafter," Flames coach Ryan Huska said of Markstrom's timeline last week. "It’s not something we’re expecting to be anything long-term, which is a great thing.”

Markstrom, 33, has a 6-8-2 record this season with a .896 save percentage and a 2.94 goals-against average.

The Flames have leaned on backup Dan Vladar and call-up Dustin Wolf in his absence, with the team picking up just one win in five games since Markstrom's injury.

Vladar has a 4-4-1 record this season with a .872 save percentage and a 3.76 GAA, while Wolf is 1-2-1 with a .893 save percentage and a 3.46 GAA.

The Flames will visit the Minnesota Wild on Thursday as the team looks to end a three-game winless skid.