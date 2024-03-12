The Calgary Flames announced Tuesday that goaltender Jacob Markstrom is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Markstrom, 31, last played on March 9 against the Florida Panthers, making 31 saves in the Flames' 5-1 loss.

The Gavle, Sweden native has played in 41 games this season for the Flames, his fourth with the team. He owns a 22-17-2 record with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage with a pair of shutouts.

Markstrom was originally drafted by the Panthers with the 31st overall pick in 2008. He played four seasons in the Sunshine State before playing seven seasons for the Vancouver Canucks.

The Flames also announced they have recalled Dustin Wolf from the Calgary Wranglers.

The 22-year-old has 20-11-3 record in 35 games for the Wranglers. He has a 2.43 GAA and a 0.923 save percentage.