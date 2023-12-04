Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom left the team's practice on Monday with an apparent right-hand injury.

TSN's Salim Valji reports Markstrom was struck by a shot in the non-protected part of the hand and was rushed off the ice. General manager Craig Conroy and goalie coach Jason LaBarbera went to the locker room to see him immediately after.

Head coach Ryan Huska did not have an update on the goaltender's status following the skate.

“He’s gone to get looked at and we’ll go from there," Huska said.

Quick check in from the Saddledome about Jacob Markstrom leaving the ice after taking a puck off the unpadded part of his right hand at this morning’s practice #flames pic.twitter.com/DjQe3BPckm — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) December 4, 2023

Markstrom, 33, has a 6-8-2 record this season with a .896 save percentage and a 2.94 goals-against average.

Backup Dan Vladar has appeared in seven games this season, posting a 4-2-1 record with a .883 save percentage and a 3.20 GAA.

Dustin Wolf started one game for the Flames earlier this season while recalled from the AHL. He allowed four goals on 38 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 11. The 22-year-old has a 10-3-0 record in 13 games with the Calgary Wranglers this season, owning a .920 save percentage and a 2.50 GAA.

The Flames, who lost 4-3 to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, are set to host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.