Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom is week-to-week with a fractured finger.

The team said Markstrom will not require surgery on the injury, which was suffered in practice on Monday.

Goaltender Dustin Wolf has been recalled from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Markstrom, 33, has a 6-8-2 record this season with a .896 save percentage and a 2.94 goals-against average.

Backup Dan Vladar has appeared in seven games this season, posting a 4-2-1 record with a .883 save percentage and a 3.20 GAA.

Wolf started one game for the Flames earlier this season while recalled from the AHL. He allowed four goals on 38 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 11. The 22-year-old has a 10-3-0 record in 13 games with the Calgary Wranglers this season, owning a .920 save percentage and a 2.50 GAA.

The Flames, who lost 4-3 to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, are set to host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. Vladar is expected to start.