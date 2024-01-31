The Calgary Flames released a statement Tuesday night on forward Dillon Dube facing a sexual assault charge in connection with an alleged incident that occurred during a Hockey Canada event in London, Ont., in June of 2018.

Dube was granted a leave of absence by the Flames on Jan. 20, with the team citing mental health as the reason.

"We have now become aware of the charge of sexual assault that has been laid against Dillon Dube," the team said Tuesday. "We take this matter very seriously. Because the matter is now pending legal proceedings, we will have no further comment at this time.

"We had no knowledge of pending charges at the time Dillon’s request for a leave of absence was granted."

Dube is one of four National Hockey League players, along with Carter Hart, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote, who have been directed to surrender to police in London. Former Ottawa Senators forward Alex Formenton surrendered to police on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Dube is in the final season of a three-year contract carrying an average annual value of $2.3 million. He has three goals and seven points in 43 games this season.