The Calgary Flames’ relay race to the NHL trade deadline continues unabated.

With a trade to Vancouver on Jan. 31, highly prized Elias Lindholm handed off the baton to former Calgary teammate Chris Tanev atop the TSN Trade Bait List.

Tanev, a much sought-after right defenceman, is No. 1 exactly one month from the March 8 deadline.

And who knows what will happen after (or before) Tanev is traded.

How high could TSN No. 6, Flames’ blueliner Noah Hanifin, or TSN No. 35, Flames’ goalie Jacob Markstrom, rise on the Trade Bait list in the next four weeks?

Hanifin is an impending unrestricted free agent and Markstrom is under contract for two more years with a $6-million AAV.

New to the TSN top 10 this week are Philadelphia centre Scott Laughton (No. 4), Nashville right defenceman Alexandre Carrier (No. 8), Pittsburgh left winger Jake Guentzel (No. 9) and, coincidentally or not, the Edmonton Oilers’ 2024 first-round draft pick at No. 10.

Guentzel, an impending UFA whose future with the Penguins is uncertain, is thought to be an ideal fit for the Oilers if he becomes available.