Calgary Flames

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom was on the ice ahead of Calgary Flames' practice on Wednesday after missing Tuesday's game against the Arizona Coyotes with a lower-body injury.

Positive news: Jacob Markstrom is back on the ice today ahead of practice after missing yesterday's game due to a lower body injury

Markstrom, 33, left practice early on Monday, prompting Calgary to recall Dustin Wolf from their AHL affiliate to back up G Dan Vladar.

The Swedish goaltender holds a 13-11-2 record on the year, with a 2.59 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.

Forward Jonathan Huberdeau is on the ice at Wednesday's optional skate after missing yesterday's game due to an illness.

Jonathan Huberdeau is on the ice at this optional skate after missing yesterday's game because of illness

St. Louis Blues

Forward Kasperi Kapanen has been placed on the injured reserve list with a lower-body injury, the team announced.

He will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Kapanen blocked a shot with his left leg/ankle in the third period Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers. He finished the game but did not skate on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Blues announced they have recalled forward Adam Gaudette from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds. He leads the AHL with 24 goals so far this season.

Florida Panthers

Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov is out Wednesday night against the Detroit Red Wings with a lower-body injury, head coach Paul Maurice told reporters.

Barkov did not skate with the team Wednesday morning.

The 28-year-old left Monday game against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period but Maurice said after the game he expected Barkov to be good to return Wednesday.

"We want it to completely heal because it's not an issue. ... If he's at 95 per cent for the Minnesota game, he won't go in that one either. We've got to get this back to 100 per cent because of the way he plays, but we don't think it'll take long to do that," Maurice said Wednesday via Panthers reporter Jameson Olive.

He played 17:13 in the eventual 5-4 overtime loss, recording an assist and one shot on goal.

Meanwhile, Maurice also said that Sergei Bobrovsky will start in net and defenceman Dmitry Kulikov will return after missing Monday's matchup against Anaheim.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Josh Norris was not on the ice at the Sens' skate Wednesday morning as he continues to battle an upper-body injury.

Head coach Jacques Martin referred to Norris as day-to-day on Monday.

Norris has not played since sustaining the injury on Jan. 9.

Here were their lines according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch:

Tkachuk-Greig-Giroux

Joseph-Stützle-Batherson

Kelly-Chartier-Tarasenko

Kubalik-Kastelic-MacEwen

Chabot-Chychrun

Sanderson-Zub

Brannstrom-Hamonic

Pinto-Bernard-Docker

New Jersey Devils

Devils head coach Lindy Ruff said via team reporter Amanda Stein that defenceman Brendan Smith has a sprained knee and will be out for "a little bit of time."

On Smith, Lindy Ruff adds that he will be out "a little bit of time."

He left Monday's game against the Boston Bruins with a lower-body injury.

Forward Jack Hughes remains week-to-week as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury. Hughes has not played since Jan. 5.

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Martin St. Louis confirms defenceman Justin Barron will return to the lineup tonight against the New Jersey Devils. Johnathan Kovacevic will not play.

Barron, 22, did not play in the Canadiens' past two games against the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche. He has six goals and six assists in 38 games this season.

Martin St-Louis confirme que Justin Barron réintégrera la formation ce soir. Johnathan Kovacevic sera laissé de côté.



Martin St-Louis confirms Justin Barron's return to the lineup tonight. Johnathan Kovacevic will not play.

Kovacevic, 26, has five goals and two assist in 38 games this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Head coach Pascal Vincent said that the teams plans to have forward Boone Jenner return to the lineup on Friday against the New Jersey Devils. Jenner sustained a fractured jaw on Dec. 8.

The 30-year-old has 13 goals and five assists in 29 games this season.

#CBJ head coach Pascal Vincent said the plan is for Boone Jenner (fractured jaw) to return to the lineup Friday. He’ll likely center Adam Fantilli and Jack Roslovic against the Devils.



Pazzy also says Elvis Merzlikins will play again against New Jersey. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) January 17, 2024

Washington Capitals

Washington Capitals' captain Alex Ovechkin took a positive step in today's practice as he works his way back from a lower-body injury. The 38-year-old participated in a full practice on Wednesday after missing three consecutive games.

“Positive step today with him taking part in a full practice, which was one of the hurdles that we needed him to be able to participate in a full practice," head coach Spencer Carbery said. "And then we’ll gauge for tomorrow whether he’ll be able to play tomorrow night.”

Carbery on Ovechkin post practice: "Positive step today with him taking part in a full practice, which was one of the hurdles that we needed him to be able to participate in a full practice. And then we'll gauge for tomorrow whether he'll be able to play tomorrow night."

Ovechkin said after that practice that he felt good but does not know his status for Thursday's game against the St. Louis Blues. He has eight goals and 19 assists in 39 games this season.

John Carlson, Joel Edmundson, T.J. Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Max Pacioretty and Nic Dowd all had maintenance days and did not practice.

Carbery also provided updates on Rasmus Sandin and Sonny Milano:

“Sandin positive steps today and Milano I think so as well. He’s kind of been at status quo, so we’ll see. Next step would be getting in full contact jerseys.”

Sandin has not played since Jan. 3, while Milano has been absent since Dec. 10, both due to upper-body injuries.

Carolina Hurricanes

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour provided health updates for several players following practice.

Pyotr Kochetkov is "getting better" as he works his way back from a concussion. He sustained the injury on Jan. 11 against the Anaheim Ducks.

Frederik Andersen (blood clotting) has not yet skated, while Martin Necas (upper-body injury) will hopefully be available on Friday.

Post-practice health updates from Rod Brind'Amour -



• Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion) is "getting better."

• Frederik Andersen (blood clotting) has not yet skated.

• Martin Necas (upper-body injury) will hopefully be available on Friday. pic.twitter.com/Md0QDfh27F — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) January 17, 2024

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins provided injury updates on several players on Wednesday:

• John Ludvig (upper-body) skated on his own this morning and is tracking well.

• Nieto (knee) is status quo and will not travel to Vegas.

• Reilly Smith (upper body) will travel with the team, but will not play on the road trip.