Calgary Flames forward Jakob Pelletier and New York Islanders forward Pierre Engvall were among the players placed on waivers on Sunday.

Pelletier, 23, was drafted 26th overall by the Flames in 2019 and recorded a goal and three points in 13 games last season.

The 5-foot-9 winger appeared in four preseason games without recording a point.

Engvall, 28, recorded 10 goals and 28 points in 74 games with the Islanders last season.

He is on the second season of a seven-year, $21 million deal he signed with the Islanders in July of 2023.

Also placed on waivers on Sunday were Detroit Red Wings defenceman Justin Holl, Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray and defenceman Marshall Rifai, Boston Bruins goaltenders Brandon Bussi and Jiri Patera, Buffalo Sabres netminder James Reimer, Ottawa Senators forwards Jan Jenik and Adam Gaudette, Vegas Golden Knights forward Zach Aston-Reese, and newly acquired Vancouver Canucks defenceman Erik Brannstrom,

Full list of waiver activity:

Boston Bruins: Patrick Brown, Brando Bussi, Jiri Patera, Billy Sweezey, Jeffrey Viel

Buffalo Sabres: Kale Clague, James Reimer, Lukas Rousek

Calgary Flames: Devin Cooley, Jakob Pelletier, Cole Schwindt

Carolina Hurricanes: Josiah Slavin, Ty Smith, Ryan Suzuki

Chicago Blackhawks: Isaak Phillips

Detroit Red Wings: Justin Holl, Sheldon Dries, William Lagesson, Brogan Refferty, Joe Snively

Edmonton Oilers: Josh Brown, Drake Caggiula, Raphael Lavoie, Olivier Rodrigue

Los Angeles Kings: Pheonix Copley, Jack Studnicka, Samuel Fagemo

Nashville Predators: Marc Del Gaizo

New Jersey Devils: Shane Bowers, Nick DeSimone, Nolan Foote, Colton White

New York Islanders: Pierre Engvall, Hudson Fasching, Liam Foudy, Fredrik Karlstrom, Samuel Bolduc, Grant Hutton, Magnus Hogberg, Jakub Skarek

New York Rangers: Matthew Robertson

Ottawa Senators: Jan Jenik, Adam Gaudette

Pittsburgh Penguins: Sebastian Aho, Bokondji Imama

St. Louis Blues: Corey Schueneman, Tyler Tucker

Tampa Bay Lightning: Gage Goncalves, Steven Santini, Jesse Ylonen

Toronto Maple Leafs: Matt Murray, Marshall Rifai

Utah Hockey Club: Matt Villalta

Vancouver Canucks: Erik Brannstrom

Vegas Golden Knights: Zach Aston-Reese, Tanner Laczynski, Jonas Rondbjerg

Washington Capitals: Hunter Shepard

Winnipeg Jets: Jaret Anderson-Dolan