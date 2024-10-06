Flames' Pelletier, Islanders' Engvall among players placed on waivers
Calgary Flames forward Jakob Pelletier and New York Islanders forward Pierre Engvall were among the players placed on waivers on Sunday.
Pelletier, 23, was drafted 26th overall by the Flames in 2019 and recorded a goal and three points in 13 games last season.
The 5-foot-9 winger appeared in four preseason games without recording a point.
Engvall, 28, recorded 10 goals and 28 points in 74 games with the Islanders last season.
He is on the second season of a seven-year, $21 million deal he signed with the Islanders in July of 2023.
Also placed on waivers on Sunday were Detroit Red Wings defenceman Justin Holl, Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray and defenceman Marshall Rifai, Boston Bruins goaltenders Brandon Bussi and Jiri Patera, Buffalo Sabres netminder James Reimer, Ottawa Senators forwards Jan Jenik and Adam Gaudette, Vegas Golden Knights forward Zach Aston-Reese, and newly acquired Vancouver Canucks defenceman Erik Brannstrom,
Full list of waiver activity:
Boston Bruins: Patrick Brown, Brando Bussi, Jiri Patera, Billy Sweezey, Jeffrey Viel
Buffalo Sabres: Kale Clague, James Reimer, Lukas Rousek
Calgary Flames: Devin Cooley, Jakob Pelletier, Cole Schwindt
Carolina Hurricanes: Josiah Slavin, Ty Smith, Ryan Suzuki
Chicago Blackhawks: Isaak Phillips
Detroit Red Wings: Justin Holl, Sheldon Dries, William Lagesson, Brogan Refferty, Joe Snively
Edmonton Oilers: Josh Brown, Drake Caggiula, Raphael Lavoie, Olivier Rodrigue
Los Angeles Kings: Pheonix Copley, Jack Studnicka, Samuel Fagemo
Nashville Predators: Marc Del Gaizo
New Jersey Devils: Shane Bowers, Nick DeSimone, Nolan Foote, Colton White
New York Islanders: Pierre Engvall, Hudson Fasching, Liam Foudy, Fredrik Karlstrom, Samuel Bolduc, Grant Hutton, Magnus Hogberg, Jakub Skarek
New York Rangers: Matthew Robertson
Ottawa Senators: Jan Jenik, Adam Gaudette
Pittsburgh Penguins: Sebastian Aho, Bokondji Imama
St. Louis Blues: Corey Schueneman, Tyler Tucker
Tampa Bay Lightning: Gage Goncalves, Steven Santini, Jesse Ylonen
Toronto Maple Leafs: Matt Murray, Marshall Rifai
Utah Hockey Club: Matt Villalta
Vancouver Canucks: Erik Brannstrom
Vegas Golden Knights: Zach Aston-Reese, Tanner Laczynski, Jonas Rondbjerg
Washington Capitals: Hunter Shepard
Winnipeg Jets: Jaret Anderson-Dolan