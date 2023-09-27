Calgary Flames forward Jakob Pelletier will undergo surgery following an injury to his left shoulder in Tuesday's preseason game against the Seattle Kraken. He will be out indefinitely.

#Flames Injury Update: Jakob Pelletier sustained an injury to his left shoulder in the pre-season that will require surgery next week and will be out indefinitely. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 27, 2023

The 22-year-old was awkwardly hit into the boards by Kraken forward Marian Studenic, who was given a boarding major and a game misconduct for the hit. Pelletier laid on the ice in pain before skating straight to the Flames' locker room with a trainer.

Pelletier was selected by the Flames in the first round (26th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut last season, scoring three goals and adding four assists in 24 games.