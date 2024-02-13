Calgary Flames forward Jakob Pelletier took a hit from New York Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba Monday night and was forced to leave the game with an upper-body injury.

The hit happened early in the first period when Trouba drilled the 22-year-old in front of the Calgary bench. Pelletier appeared to be favouring his shoulder after the play and went to the dressing room, eventually being ruled out for the night. Trouba was not penalized on the play.

Monday night was Pelletier's fourth game of the season after he missed the first few months of 2023-24 with a shoulder injury. Head coach Ryan Huska did not give an update after the game or say whether Monday's injury was related to the same shoulder injury he recently returned from.

Pelletier played just 54 seconds Monday before departing as the Rangers went on to win 2-0. The Quebec City native has one assist in four games since returning.

Calgary will be back in action on Thursday at home against the San Jose Sharks.