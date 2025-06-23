The Calgary Flames have signed forward Justin Kirkland to a one-year contract extension worth $900,000, it was announced Monday.

The 28-year-old appeared in 21 games last season for the Flames at the NHL level, tallying two goals and six assists for eight points.

A native of Winnipeg, Kirkland was selected in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft and has also spent time at the NHL level with the Anaheim Ducks and Arizona Coyotes.

Nicknamed "Costco" after the in-house brand of the supermarket giant, Kirkland has a total of eight points in 30 career NHL games.