Calgary Flames forward Kevin Rooney exited Wednesday’s season opener against the Vancouver Canucks after taking a hard hit from forward J.T. Miller and crashing into the boards.

The Flames announced that Rooney was under evaluation and ruled him out for the remainder of the game during the first intermission.

The incident occurred at the 7:41 mark of the first period, as Rooney was skating out of the defensive zone, Miller hit him from the side causing him to fall into the boards where he remained down on the ice.

A scrum ensued after the hit and continued while the training staff came out to attend to Rooney.

The 31-year-old was eventually able to leave the ice with help from teammates and went straight to the dressing room.

While Miller was not penalized for the hit, five roughing penalties were assessed on the play, including a double minor to Flames forward Adam Klapka.

Rooney played 1:03 of the opening period before leaving the game.