The Calgary Flames lost a pair of players on waivers Thursday, with the New Jersey Devils claiming defenecman Nick DeSimone and the Arizona Coyotes claiming forward Adam Ruzicka.

Both players were waived Wednesday, with the Flames believed to be looking to clear roster and cap space to activate Oliver Kylington from LTIR ahead of Thursday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Ruzicka, 24, has three goals and six assists over 39 games with the Flames this season, his fourth in Calgary.

The native of Slovakia was selected by the Flames in the fourth-round of the 2017 NHL Draft and has recorded 14 goals with 26 assists over 114 career games in the NHL.

DeSimone, a 29-year-old from East Amherst, NY, has one goal and four assists over 23 games with the Flames in 2023-24, his first season in the NHL.

DeSimone made his NHL debut last season with the Flames, appearing in four games.

Both players are in the final year of their two-year contracts.

