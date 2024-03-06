Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil has been suspended games three games by the NHL's Department of Player Safety for boarding Seattle Kraken defenceman Vincent Dunn.

Pospisil was given a five-minute major penalty and ejected from Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken for the hit, which occurred with just under six and a half minutes left in the third period.

Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol sounded off on the hit post-game, noting Pospisil had delivered a similar check on Adam Larsson early in the game that went uncalled. Dunn did not return to Monday's game following the hit.

"Garbage, but not really a whole lot different than the first hit six or seven seconds into the game,” Hakstol said. “You run around like that, you probably need to answer when somebody comes to you man-to-man, and that didn't happen either, so from there I'll leave it to the league. I thought both hits were just about as bad as you get."

Tye Kartye tried to fight Pospisil in the second period, receiving an extra roughing minor as both players were sent to the box for two minutes.

Pospisil, 24, has six goals and 15 points 45 games this season while amassing 72 penalty minutes.

Dunn, 27, has 11 goals and 45 points in 57 games this season and leads the Kraken in average ice time at 23:15 per game.