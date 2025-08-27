Calgary Flames captain Mikael Backlund doesn’t expect teammate Rasmus Andersson to remain in a Flames jersey.

The 28-year-old defenceman, like Backlund, will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 season. At 36, Backlund wants to keep playing and finish his NHL career having only played for Calgary.

Meanwhile, Andersson is heading into the final season of a six-year, $27.3 million contract that pays him $4.55 million annually. A right-handed shot, Andersson finished last season with 11 goals and 31 points in 81 games but had the third-worst plus/minus rating in the NHL at -38.

At the NHL player media tour in Europe on Wednesday, Backlund said he is confident that Andersson will get moved.

“Yeah, he’s getting traded. It’s obvious,” Backlund said to The Athletic’s Michael Russo. “But the team wants value. He wants a big contract. So he wants to play well. The team needs him to play well. So, just go out and play. I talked to him, too, and he doesn’t want to be a distraction. So it’s all good. It’s too bad it’s come to this. I don’t think that they’re close to getting an agreement or anything, but you never know. Things could change. We’ll see.”

In late June, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported that Calgary wasn’t feeling heavy pressure to move Andersson and that if they did, the team would be primarily looking for a package based on futures.

TSN reporter Salim Valji added that the Flames are comfortable going into training camp with Andersson if no extension is reached.

“I've been here 10 years now, and I’ve loved every second of it,” Andersson told the media in April after the Flames season ended. “I grew up in Calgary. I've been here my whole life…so I just gotta sit down with my family and talk it through.

“I’ve loved every second of it…I love putting on that red jersey every time I come in here,” he added. “That’s never gonna change. That’s why I feel like I want to be as honest as possible with you [media]…I don’t know what’s gonna happen. Honestly. I just don’t.”

The Flames have had a quiet off-season, prioritizing signing their own players with forward Matt Coronato (seven years) and defenceman Kevin Bahl (six years) signing long-term deals and Martin Pospisil, Joel Hanley, Adam Klapka and Yan Kuznetsov inking multi-year contracts.

Calgary finished just short of a wild-card spot in the Western Conference last season as they were edged out by the Minnesota Wild on the last day.

Since finishing first in the Pacific Division in 2021-22, the Flames have missed the playoffs the past three years. The majority of that roster has moved on with Backlund, Andersson and Blake Coleman the only remaining players in Calgary.