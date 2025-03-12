Calgary Flames captain Mikael Backlund will not return to Wednesday night's game against the Vancouver Canucks due to an upper-body injury.

Backlund was not on the Flames' bench to start the second period and missed the final eight minutes of the opening frame.

In the opening 20 seconds of the game, Backlund went in for a hit on Canucks defenceman Victor Mancini, but looked awkward after making contact.

The 35-year-old has 11 goals and 24 points in 63 games this season.

He is in the first season of a two-year, $9 million contract with an AAV of $4.5 million.

A first-round pick (24th overall) by Calgary in 2007, Backlund has spent his entire NHL career with the Flames and was named captain on Sept. 27, 2023.

Calgary is currently in the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference with 70 points.