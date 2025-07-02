The Calgary Flames signed forward Morgan Frost to a two-year, $8.75 million contract extension with an annual cap hit of $4.375 million on Wednesday

Frost, 26, finished last season with the Calgary Flames after he was acquired, along with forward Joel Farabee, from the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 30 in exchange for forwards Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier, and two draft picks.

He was a restricted free agent who was coming off of a two-year, $4.2 million deal with an annual cap hit of $2.1 million.

The 6-foot centre recorded 14 goals and 37 points in 81 games split between the Flyers and Flames last season.

Drafted 27th overall by the Flyers in 2017, Frost has 53 goals and 147 points in 310 career games split between the Flyers and Flames.

The Aurora, Ont., native represented Canada at the 2019 World Juniors, registering four goals and eight points in a sixth-place finish.

Frost is the son of long-time Toronto Maple Leafs public address announcer Andy Frost