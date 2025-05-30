CALGARY - Trent Cull has been named assistant coach for the Calgary Flames on a full-time basis, the team announced Friday.

In a subsequent move, the Flames released assistant coach Dan Lambert from the remaining year of his contract with the team.

Cull joined the Flames in 2024-25 on an interim basis after Brad Larsen’s leave of absence from the club.

The Flames said Larsen will return for 2025-26.

Cull was in his second year as head coach with Calgary's American Hockey League affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers, at the time of the interim appointment to the Flames on Dec. 22.

During his time on the NHL bench, the Flames penalty kill improved from 29th in the league to 15th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2025.