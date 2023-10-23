Calgary Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin acknowledged Monday afternoon that his agent and the team are talking when it comes a possible contract extension to stay in Calgary.

Per TSN's Salim Valji, Hanifin added he's had nothing but good things to say about his experience with the Flames.

A pending unrestricted free agent, he is in the final season of a six-year, $29.7 million contract with a cap hit of $4.95 million.

Hanifin, 26, has four assists in six games this season. In 2022-23, he had seven goals and 38 points in 81 games.

Flames GM Craig Conroy said in September that Hanifin was not interested in signing a long-term deal over the summer but the door wasn't closed on him signing an extension.

“He wants to see how it goes this year … He did indicate that he wasn’t going to re-sign in the summer. But that doesn’t mean he won’t ever re-sign.” Conroy said.

Hanifin echoed Conroy's statements, saying he will play out the season on his current deal, but is open to extension afterwards. He also told management that he needs time to digest the team's disappointment from last season.

Drafted fifth overall by the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2015 NHL Draft, Hanifin was acquired by the Flames along with Elias Lindholm on June 23, 2018 in exchange for Dougie Hamilton, Micheal Ferland, and Adam Fox.

The Boston, Mass., native has appeared in 604 career NHL games, scoring 49 goals with 243 points split between the Hurricanes and Flames.