The Calgary Flames have activated defenceman Oliver Kylington from the long-term injured reserve list and will suit up for Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets.

This will be his first NHL game since 2022.

Kylington skated for the first time this season on December 1, after the team announced he was unable to participate in training camp.

The 26-year-old missed all of last season while in Sweden due to personal reasons.

Kylington's last appearance on the ice for the Flames was their overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the second round of the Western Conference playoffs in 2021-22.

A second-round pick of the Flames in 2015, Kylington has 14 goals and 47 points in 168 career games, all with Calgary.

He is signed through this season at a cap hit of $2.5 million.