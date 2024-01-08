The Calgary Flames placed forward Kevin Rooney on waivers, it was announced Monday afternoon.

Rooney, 30, has one assist in 17 games so far this season, his first with the Flames. He's also played 52 games with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers in 2023-24, tallying five goals and 12 assists for 17 points.

The Canton, Mass., native has played parts of seven NHL seasons split between the New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers and Flames.

He has 24 goals and 46 points in 227 career NHL regular season games.

Flames send down pair

The Flames announced Monday that forward Jakob Pelletier and defenceman Yan Kuznetsov have been sent to the Wranglers. Neither have appeared in an NHL game so far this season.

The 22-year-old Pelletier has 16 goals and 37 points in 35 AHL games this year. Kuznetsov, 21, has two goals and seven points in 31 AHL games.