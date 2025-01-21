Flames place F Duehr on waivers
Published
The Calgary Flames placed forward Walker Duehr on waivers on Tuesday.
Duehr, 27, appeared in 16 games with the Flames this season, recording one assist while averaging 8:48 minutes of ice time.
He also has 11 goals and 19 points in 20 games with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers this season.
The 6-foot-2 winger participated in Flames practice on Tuesday, appearing on the fourth line with Ryan Lomberg and Rory Kerins.
Duehr is on the final season of a two-year, $1.65 million contract with an average annual cap hit of $825,000.
Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Flames in 2021, Duehr has nine goals and 19 points in 84 career games.