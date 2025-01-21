The Calgary Flames placed forward Walker Duehr on waivers on Tuesday.

Duehr, 27, appeared in 16 games with the Flames this season, recording one assist while averaging 8:48 minutes of ice time.

He also has 11 goals and 19 points in 20 games with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers this season.

The 6-foot-2 winger participated in Flames practice on Tuesday, appearing on the fourth line with Ryan Lomberg and Rory Kerins.

Duehr is on the final season of a two-year, $1.65 million contract with an average annual cap hit of $825,000.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Flames in 2021, Duehr has nine goals and 19 points in 84 career games.