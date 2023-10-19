Content Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault.

Calgary Flames prospect Topi Ronni is taking a leave from his club Tappara Tampere after receiving a court summons in connection with an allegation of rape, the Finnish team announced Thursday.

Ronni, 19, was selected by the Flames 59th overall in the second round of the 2022 draft. The centre played in 12 games for Tappara this season and also represented Finland at last year’s World Juniors.

The allegation has not been proven in court.

“We became aware of a potential legal issue involving Topi Ronni following our selection of him in the 2022 NHL Draft,” the Flames said in a release Thursday afternoon. “We take this matter seriously and will let the legal process follow its due course. We have no further comment at this time.”

Tappara said in a release that the alleged incident occurred more than two years ago, when Ronni was a minor. The team said the player received a summons related to the matter on Thursday.

“The last two or so years have been hard waiting for the matter to progress,” Ronni said in the Tappara release, translated from Finnish. “I trust that the related course of events will be clarified in connection with the trial. I am away from the team's activities for the time being and I am focusing on handling the matter.”

The Tappara release also states that a court date for the case has yet to be determined.