The Calgary flames have announced the re-signing of defenceman Yan Kuznetsov to a one-year, two-way contract extension worth $775,000.

The 22-year-old made his NHL debut in 2023-24 on Jan. 9 against the Ottawa Senators. In 63 games with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers, he scored five goals and added eight assists.

Kuznetsov was originally selected by the Flames 50th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The team also re-signed forward Adam Klapka to a one-year contract extension worth $750,000.

Klapka appeared in six games with the Flames last season and scored his first NHL goal April 18.