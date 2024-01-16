The Calgary Flames announced Tuesday that goaltender Jacob Markstrom is day-to-day with a lower body injury.

The team also announced that goaltender Dustin Wolf has been recalled from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

Wolf has a 16-6-1 record with a .929 save percentage in 23 games with the Wranglers this season. In five games with the Flames this season, Wolf is 1-2-1 with a 3.46 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage.

Markstrom, 33, has started 26 games this season, posting a 13-11-2 record with a 2.59 GAA and .912 save percentage.

The Flames (20-18-5) look to win their fourth-straight game as they host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.