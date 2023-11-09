The Flames have recalled goaltender Dustin Wolf from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

In six games this season with the Wranglers, Wolf has five wins with a .924 save percentage and 2.34 goals-against average.

The 22-year-old was named AHL goaltender of the year in 2022-23 for the second year in a row after leading the AHL in save percentage (.932), GAA (2.09), wins (42) and shutouts (seven). He also won the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL's MVP last season.

Wolf was a seventh-round pick (214th overall) by the Flames at the 2019 NHL Draft.