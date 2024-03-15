With rumours surrounding his goaltender's status, Calgary Flames head coach Ryan Huska said Friday Jacob Markstrom will likely play again this season.

Markstrom was labelled day-to-day by the Flames on Tuesday with a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old made 31 saves in Calgary's 5-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday, playing the full game.

Huska noted Friday he is not concerned with the injury for Markstrom, who remained with Calgary through last week's deadline despite interest from the New Jersey Devils, among others.

The Gavle, Sweden native has played in 41 games this season for the Flames, his fourth with the team. He owns a 22-17-2 record with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage with a pair of shutouts.

Markstrom was originally drafted by the Panthers with the 31st overall pick in 2008. He played four seasons in the Sunshine State before playing seven seasons for the Vancouver Canucks.

The Flames recalled Dustin Wolf from the Calgary Wranglers to fill in earlier this week. The 22-year-old has 20-11-3 record in 35 games for the Wranglers. He has a 2.43 GAA and a .923 save percentage.