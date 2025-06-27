The Calgary Flames selected Victoria Royals forward Cole Reschny with the 18th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday night in Los Angeles.

Reschny, 18, had 26 goals and 92 points in 62 games last season with Victoria in the Western Hockey League. In the playoffs, he had nine goals and 25 points in 11 games.

The Macklin, Sask., native helped Canada win gold at the U18s in the spring with five goals and eight points in five games and was named a top-three player on the team. He also helped Canada win the Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament in August.

He is committed to the University of North Dakota for the 2025-25 season.