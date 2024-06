The Calgary Flames have selected defenceman Zayne Parekh with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

“Zayne Parekh, offensive wizard,” said TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button. "Great vision and capable of making the play or finishing the play. Makes it look easy."

The 6-foot blueliner won a Memorial Cup with the Saginaw Spirit, scoring 33 goals and 96 points in 66 games this season.