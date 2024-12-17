The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Brayden Pachal to a two-year, $2.375 million contract extension on Tuesday.

Pachal, 25, has appeared in 31 games for the Flames this season, recording one goal and one assist. The extension carries a cap hit of $1.19 million.

An undrafted free agent after a five-year WHL career, Pachal signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights in September 2019. He won the Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2023.

He was claimed off waivers by Calgary on Feb. 4, 2024.

The Estevan, Sask. native has appeared in 93 career NHL games, scoring three goals with 11 points split between the Golden Knights and Flames.