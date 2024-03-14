The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz to a three-year entry-level contract worth $950,000 per season, the team announced on Thursday.

Brzustewicz, 19, was acquired by the team in the trade that saw forward Elias Lindholm head to the Vancouver Canucks in February.

“Hunter is a player that we coveted in his draft year and is having another outstanding season in Kitchener again this year,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said in a statement. “He moves well and sees the ice with great vision and hockey sense. As a right shot defenceman, Hunter provides us with a highly regarded skill set.”

A native of Washington, MI, Brzustewicz was taken by the Canucks with the 75th overall pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Kitchener Rangers, with whom he's spent the past two seasons.

In 62 games this season, Brzustewicz has 12 goals and 73 assists.