The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Joel Hanley to a two-year, $3.5 million contract extension on Tuesday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $1.75 million.

Hanley, 34, had two goals and nine points in 53 games while averaging 18:35 minutes of ice time with the Flames last season.

An undrafted free agent after four years at UMass in the NCAA, Hanley made his NHL debut with the Montreal Canadiens on March 20, 2016.

He is coming off a two-year, $1.58 million contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent.

The Keswick, Ont., native has appeared in 246 career NHL games, scoring five goals with 38 points, split between the Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes, Dallas Stars and Flames.