The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Mark Pysyk to a one-year two-way contract worth $725,000, the club announced Saturday.

The former first-round pick last played in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres during the 2021-2022 campaign, registering 12 points in 68 games. This season, the Alberta native has appeared in eight contests for Wilks-Barre/Scranton, the AHL affilaite of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pysyk, a 10-year veteran, has also played for the Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars over the course of his career.