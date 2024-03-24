CALGARY — The Calgary Flames signed defenceman Joni Jurmo to an entry-level contract in a deal announced Sunday.

The Flames acquired the rights to the 21-year-old from Espoo, Finland, in a Jan. 31 trade that sent centre Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks.

Calgary also got forward Andrei Kuzmenko, another defensive prospect in Hunter Brzustewicz, Vancouver's first-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft in that transaction.

Jurmo's contract with the Flames is two years with an average annual value of US$850,000. He was a third-round pick by Vancouver (82nd overall) in 2020.

“We are pleased to sign Joni to his entry-level contract and look forward to his continued development in our organization,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said Sunday in a statement.

“At 21 years old, he provides us with another young defenceman prospect with size, mobility, who skates and defends well.”

The six-foot-five, 210-pound defenceman split this season between Ilves and KooKoo in Finland's top division. He had a goal and four assists with 14 penalty minutes and a plus-three rating.

Jurmo also played for the Finnish squad that lost 3-2 in overtime to Canada in the 2022 world junior men's hockey championship final in Edmonton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2024.