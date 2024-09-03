The Calgary Flames have signed veteran defenceman Tyson Barrie to a professional tryout agreement, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun adds the hope is for Barrie to turn the PTO into a league minimum contract with Calgary.

The 33-year-old spent the 2023-24 season with the Nashville Predators, scoring one goal and adding 14 assists. He was in the final year of a three-year, $13.5 million contract he signed with the Edmonton Oilers in the summer of 2021.

The Predators acquired Barrie at the 2023 trade deadline in a deal involving defenceman Mattias Ekholm.

The Victoria, B.C., native was selected in the third round (No. 64 overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche and played the first eight seasons of his NHL career in Denver. Barrie then was acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the 2019-20 season before signing a one-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers the summer after.

In 809 career regular season games, Barrie has 109 goals and 396 assists for 505 points. He also has two goals and 19 assists in 47 career postseason games.