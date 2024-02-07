The Calgary Flames signed forward Martin Pospisil to a two-year, $2 million contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday.

“We have seen tremendous growth and maturity in Martin’s game since we drafted him in 2018," Flames general manager Craig Conroy said in a release. “Martin has become a big part of our team and we are excited to have him under contract for the next two years.”

Pospisil has appeared in 34 games this season for the Flames and posted four goals and seven assists with a plus-10 rating.

He was selected in the fourth round, 105th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.