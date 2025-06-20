The Calgary Flames have signed forward Dryden Hunt to a two-year, two-way deal, it was announced Friday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $825,000.

Hunt, 29, suited up in five games for the Flames last season at the NHL level, tallying three assists. He also played in 49 AHL games with the Calgary Wranglers, scoring 16 goals and adding 33 assists for 49 points.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent, Hunt made his NHL debut during the 2017-18 season with the Florida Panthers. He's also spent time with the Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, Colorado Avalanche and Toronto Maple Leafs prior to his time with the Flames.

A veteran of 235 career NHL games, Hunt has 18 goals and 36 assists for 54 points in parts of eight seasons.