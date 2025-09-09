The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dustin Wolf to a seven-year, $52.5 million contract extension.

Wolf is coming off a sensational first full season in the NHL, in which he posted a 29-16-8 record with a .910 save percentage and a 2.64 goals-against average. The 24-year-old netminder was named a Calder Trophy finalist, finishing second in voting behind Montreal Canadiens defenceman Lane Hutson.

The deal carries an average annual value of $7.5 million for Wolf, who was set to be arbitration eligible as a restricted free agent next summer. He will carry a cap hit of $850,000 in the last of a two-year deal this season.

More details to follow.