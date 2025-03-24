The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Owen Say to a one-year, two-way contract worth $872,500, it was announced Monday.

The deal begins next season.

The 23-year-old played collegiately this season at Notre Dame, posting a .920 save percentage and 2.82 goals-against average in 27 games. He spent his previous first two NCAA seasons at Mercyhurst College in Pennsylvania, where he had save percentages of .903 and .913, respectively.

Weighing 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Say is a native of London, Ont.

Backlund re-joins teammates

Captain Mikael Backlund joined teammates in a regular jersey for the team's skate Monday.

Backlund has missed the past five games with an upper-body injury.

He has 11 goals and 13 assists for 24 points in 64 games played this season.